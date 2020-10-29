FINRA - New Research: Financial Literacy Is Significant Indicator Of Positive Future Financial Outcomes And Behaviors - Varying Levels Of Financial Knowledge Among Americans May Deepen Inequality

Financial literacy is a strong indicator of positive financial outcomes for the future, but differing levels of financial literacy among Americans may contribute to widening inequality among different segments of the population, according to a new study by the FINRA Investor Education Foundation (FINRA Foundation), the University of Southern California's Center for Economic and Social Research (CESR) and The George Washington University's Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center (GFLEC).
The research brief, The Stability and Predictive Power of Financial Literacy: Evidence From Longitudinal Data, was published today in recognition of World Investor Week 2020, a global weeklong campaign held Oct. 5-11, but celebrated throughout the entire month of October due to the ongoing pandemic. The campaign seeks to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection.
"This study represents one of the nation's first efforts to collect and analyze longitudinal data linking financial literacy to the financial outcomes of individual Americans over a multi-year period," said FINRA Foundation President Gerri Walsh. "These findings reinforce the importance of financial literacy and suggest that differing levels of financial knowledge may contribute to increasing disparities over the life course."
For example, answering one additional question correctly on a five-question financial literacy quiz administered in 2012 increased the likelihood that a respondent could meet a $2,000 unexpected expense in 2018 by eight percent. Answering two questions correctly increased the likelihood by 16%, and three by 24%.
"Such unique data allows us to examine the extent to which financial literacy changes over time and for which groups in the population. We also assess how levels of financial knowledge affect financial decisions in the short- and medium-run, a key research question that cannot be tackled in most available data sets," said CESR researchers Marco Angrisani and Jeremy Burke.
However, researchers noted that financial literacy in 2012 was not statistically related to any of the negative financial outcomes documented in 2018, such as costly credit card behaviors or the use of alternative financial services, including auto title or payday loans, rapid refunds, pawn shops or rent-to-own shops. This suggested that poor financial decision-making may not be driven primarily by differences in financial knowledge, but instead may be attributed mainly to other factors like negative financial shocks and resource scarcity.
Longitudinal studies track the same type of information on the same subjects at multiple points in time. During this six year study, researchers surveyed a panel of 1,500 Americans in 2012 and the same individuals again in 2018 using a five-question quiz from the FINRA Foundation National Financial Capability Study (NFCS) covering fundamental concepts of economics and finance. The quiz includes simple calculations of interest in a savings account, the workings of inflation, the relationship between interest rate and bond prices, the relationship between the length of a mortgage and the overall interest paid over the life of the loan, and the concept of risk diversification.
"We hope that our study findings will be incorporated into the policies and programs developed to help individuals and families navigate the current economic crisis and rebuild resilience," says Annamaria Lusardi, Academic Director of GFLEC and University Professor at the George Washington University. "We found that people with greater financial knowledge were more likely to plan for retirement and be able to cope with a $2,000 unexpected shock. Financial education and workplace financial wellness programs need to be fundamental pieces of rebuilding the financial well-being of Americans."
