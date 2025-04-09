FINRA Foundation Releases State-By-State Financial Knowledge Findings - Findings Are Part Of The National Financial Capability Study To Be Published In July

The FINRA Investor Education Foundation (FINRA Foundation) released today preliminary findings from the National Financial Capability Study, which will be published in July. The FINRA Foundation is previewing the data this month—National Financial Capability Month—to provide insight into the overall financial knowledge of adults in the U.S. and per state.

As part of the study, more than 25,500 adults in the U.S. were asked seven questions in a Financial Knowledge Quiz covering aspects of economics and finance encountered in everyday life. The findings indicate wide differences in financial knowledge across the country, but Americans’ overall knowledge about inflation has increased.

Financial Knowledge State-by-State Findings

In the top-ranking states, more than a third of the respondents answered five or more of the seven questions correctly, compared to fewer than 20 percent for the lowest-ranking states.

Financial Knowledge: Top 10 States Ranking States Percentage of Survey Respondents That Correctly Answered Five or More Financial Knowledge Questions 1 Minnesota 34.78% 2 Wisconsin 34.46% 3 District of Columbia 34.41% 4 Colorado 33.89% 5 Wyoming 33.85% 6 Washington 32.54% 7 Vermont 32.34% 8 North Dakota 32.00% 9 Oregon 31.86% 10 Kansas 31.44% Source: Findings from FINRA Foundation's National Financial Capability Study

Overall, 27 percent of the survey respondents correctly answered at least five of the seven financial knowledge questions, on par with 28 percent in 2021, the most recent years the study was conducted.

Data on all 50 states and the District of Columbia is available here.

Understanding of Inflation Has Increased

The respondents’ knowledge about inflation has increased from 2021 to 2024. One of seven questions in the Financial Knowledge Quiz, the inflation question asked respondents:

“Imagine that the interest rate on your savings account was 1% per year and inflation was 2% per year. After 1 year, how much would you be able to buy with the money in this account?

More than today

Exactly the same

Less than today

Don’t know”

Fifty-eight percent of respondents answered this question correctly (“less than today”), compared with 53 percent in 2021.

The findings show a significant improvement in the percentage of respondents answering the inflation question correctly in most age groups, with the youngest cohorts seeing the highest increase. In the 18 to 34 age group, 44 percent answered correctly, compared with 34 percent in 2021. In the 35 to 54 age group, 55 percent answered correctly, compared to 49 percent in 2021. In the 55 and above age group, the percentage answering the question held steady at 72 percent.

"Overall, the findings show that knowledge of everyday financial concepts remains a challenge for many Americans. The wide disparities in financial knowledge across states demonstrate that more work is required to empower all Americans with the skills and tools to make informed financial decisions and safeguard their investments,” said Gerri Walsh, President of the FINRA Foundation. "The increase in the number of respondents who correctly answered the question about the impact of inflation on savings is an encouraging sign, likely reflecting the impact of lived experience as well as increased focus on the topic. However, continued efforts are needed to ensure all Americans fully understand the effects of economic factors on their personal finances."

The National Financial Capability study will also include findings about financial wellbeing, income volatility, financial advice from artificial intelligence, home ownership, credit card usage, investing in taxable accounts, retirement savings and ownership of cryptocurrencies, to name a few.

About the National Financial Capability Study

In 2009, the FINRA Investor Education Foundation launched the first national study of financial capability of adults in the United States. Since its start, the National Financial Capability Study has provided data on multiple indicators of capability—including financial behaviors, attitudes and knowledge.

National Financial Capability Study survey data is collected every three years. The 2024 survey, conducted from June through October, represents the sixth wave of data. Each wave of the study has data from more than 25,500 U.S. adults across all 50 states and Washington D.C. (500 per state/D.C.), and findings can be reported at both the state and national level. This extensive body of data is available for free to the public and academics.

More information about the National Financial Capability Study, including reports and data from previous waves of the NFCS and interactive data visualizations, can be found here.

About the FINRA Investor Education Foundation

The FINRA Investor Education Foundation supports innovative research and educational projects that empower Americans with the knowledge, skills and tools to make sound financial decisions throughout their lives. For more information about FINRA Foundation research and education initiatives, visit finrafoundation.org.