FINRA Announces New “FINRA Forward” Initiatives To Support Members, Markets And Investors

FINRA announced today the launch of FINRA Forward, a series of initiatives to improve its effectiveness and efficiency in pursuing its mission.

The Three FINRA Forward initiatives:

Modernizing FINRA Rules. FINRA is conducting a broad review of its rules to modernize requirements, facilitate innovation and eliminate unnecessary burdens.

Empowering Member Firm Compliance. FINRA is working to enhance how it supports member firm compliance to better protect investors and safeguard markets.

Combating Cybersecurity and Fraud Risks. FINRA is expanding its cybersecurity and fraud prevention activities to support member firms' risk management capabilities and resilience against emerging threats and to better protect member firms and their investors from harm.

“To serve its mission—promoting investor protection, market integrity, and vibrant capital markets—FINRA must continuously improve its regulatory policies and programs to make them more effective and efficient. During my time as CEO, we have worked hard to build a culture of continuous improvement across FINRA—and we have come a long way… But continuous improvement means our work is never done, especially since capital markets are constantly evolving and new opportunities to do better are always emerging,” FINRA CEO Robert Cook wrote in a blog post about the FINRA Forward initiatives.

