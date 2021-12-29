Finanza.tech S.p.A. Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

-
44th listing of 2021 on Euronext Growth Milan
-
Finanza.tech S.p.A. brings the total number of companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 174
-
Total placement volume of the offering equal to €4 million
Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Finanza.tech S.p.A. on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan. Finanza.tech S.p.A. is a Financial enabler which, thanks to its digital platform and advanced data management, allows companies to communicate in the financial sector with banks, investors and other entities in a timely, simple and flexible manner. Finanza.tech S.p.A. represents the 44th listing since the beginning of the year on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium sized companies, and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 174. In the placement phase, Finanza.tech S.p.A. raised €3.5 million excluding the potential exercise of an over-allotment option. In the case of the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total amount raised will be €4 million. The free float at the time of admission was 22.57% and the market capitalisation at IPO was €15.5 million. Nicola Occhinegro, CEO and Founder of Finanza.tech S.p.A., said: “What we achieve today is an extraordinary milestone for Finanza.tech and for all the people who believed in our project. This result is the output of the work and commitment of the whole team, whom I thank for the passion they show every day. The listing on Euronext Growth Milan represents a decisive turning point for our growth. In addition to expanding the team and strengthening our investments in communication, we will be able to accelerate some strategic projects in which we strongly believe, in order to reduce the information asymmetry between the real economy and the financial system and, consequently, the systemic cost of capital allocation. We will expand our offer with new services for companies and investors by exploiting the PSD2 data and we will enhance our artificial intelligence algorithms to better anticipate the needs of our subscribers. Challenging projects that will allow us to create new standards in the financial world and make us more and more a fintech point of reference for all Italian SMEs. Thanks to all those who have accompanied us up to here: to Borsa Italiana, to our Advisors, to our clients who have trusted us over the years and to all the investors who want to join our path.”
Caption: Nicola Occhinegro, CEO and Founder of Finanza.tech S.p.A., rang the bell during the market open ceremony this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of the company.
About Finanza.tech Finanza.tech is a Financial Enabler which, thanks to its digital platform and advanced data management, allows companies to communicate in the financial sector with banks, investors and other entities in a timely, simple and flexible manner. Not just finance: Finanza.tech also deals with Business Information and Management Consulting with the aim of revolutionizing the logic of entry and participation in the capital market, reducing access times and costs.