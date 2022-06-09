Finansinspektionen : Start Of Regular Publication Of Aggregate Short Positions

Starting today, Finansinspektionen will regularly publish the total of all short positions that must be reported to FI.

The new aggregate data in FI's short-selling register contains all outstanding short positions that have been reported to Finansinspektionen in accordance with the EU's Short Selling Regulation (EU) 236/2012. This means that all short positions that exceed 0.1 per cent of the issued share capital are included in the total short positions.

This makes it possible to gain a better overview of how much of the share capital for each issuer is sold short. However, the total does not include positions that are less than 0.1 per cent since these positions do not need to be reported to Finansinspektionen.

The figure will be updated regularly after new short positions are reported to FI.