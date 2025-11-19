Finansinspektionen (FI) has conducted an in-depth analysis of remuneration and conflicts of interest at insurance intermediaries that distribute life insurance and savings insurance. The objective of the in-depth analysis has been to gain more in-depth knowledge about the insurance intermediary market’s remuneration structure, how commissions and other remuneration are received, and the conflicts of interest that could arise.
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:
Finansinspektionen: Remuneration And Conflicts Of Interest In Swedish Insurance Intermediaries
Date 19/11/2025