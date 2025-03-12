Finansinspektionen: Reciprocation Of Norwegian Systemic Risk Buffer

Finansinspektionen has reciprocated the Norwegian Ministry of Finance decision to maintain a 4,5 percent systemic risk buffer for exposures in Norway. The decision applies to Swedish institutions exposures in Norway.

Finansinspektionen has previously reciprocated the Norwegian Ministry of Finance´s decision of a systemic risk buffer for exposures in Norway. The Norwegian Ministry of Finance has now decided to maintain the systemic risk buffer at 4,5%. In connection with this, the European Systemic Risk Board's (ESRB) recommendation for the reciprocation of the Norwegian systemic risk buffer has been adjusted. The recommendation for the reciprocation of the systemic risk buffer now applies at consolidated, sub-consolidated and individual basis. In accordance with the adjusted recommendation, Finansinspektionens decision applies at consolidated, sub-consolidated and individual basis from the 30 of June 2025.

The decision applies to Swedish institutions where said exposures risk exposure amount exceed 5 billion Norwegian kroners.

The decision will apply from the 30 of June 2025.