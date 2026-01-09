Finansinspektionen: New Guidance For Providers Of Money Transfer Services On Money Laundering And Terrorist Financing

The Coordinating Body for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism in cooperation with Finansinspektionen, the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Swedish Police, and the Swedish Security Service has developed a new brochure for providers of money transfer services on money laundering and terrorist financing.

The aim is to raise providers of money transfer services' awareness about this type of crime, contribute to an increased understanding of the regulation, and highlight situations that could indicate that providers of money transfer services are being misused.

Providers of money transfer services handle a large amount of cash and thus face a significant risk of being exposed to money laundering and terrorist financing.

The Coordinating Body for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism is headed by the Swedish Police and consists of representatives from 16 authorities and the Swedish Bar Association.