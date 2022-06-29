Finansinspektionen: Decisions Regarding Reciprocation Of Macroprudential Measures In Three EU Countries

Finansinspektionen has passed decisions concerning reciprocation of macroprudential measures in Lithuania, Belgium and the Netherlands.

FI's has passed a decision to reciprocate the Central Bank of Lithuania's decision to implement a 2 percent systemic risk buffer for retail exposures to natural persons in Lithuania, which are secured by residential property. The decision applies to Swedish institutions' retail exposures to natural persons in Lithuania, which are secured by residential property. In accordance with the threshold set by the Central Bank of Lithuania the decision applies to Swedish institutions where said exposures in total exceed 50 million euros. The decision will apply from the 1st of July 2022.

In Belgium the designated authority has passed a decision to introduce a systemic risk buffer of 9 percent for retail exposures to natural persons secured by residential immovable property for which the collateral is located in Belgium. The buffer applies to institutions using internal models (IRB institutions). FI has decided not to reciprocate the Belgian measure as Swedish IRB institutions' relevant exposures are insignificant.

In the Netherlands the designated authority has passed a decision to introduce risk weight floors for exposures to natural persons secured by residential property located in the Netherlands. A 12 % risk weight is to be assigned to the portion of the loan not exceeding 55 % of the market value of the property and a 45 % risk weight is to be assigned to the remaining portion of the loan. The buffer applies to institutions using internal models (IRB institutions). FI has decided not to reciprocate the Dutch measure as Swedish IRB institutions' relevant exposures are insignificant.