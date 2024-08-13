Finansinspektionen: Decisions Regarding Reciprocation Of Macroprudential Measures In Denmark, Portugal, Germany And Italy

Finansinspektionen has passed decisions concerning reciprocation of macroprudential measures in Denmark, Portugal, Germany and Italy.

FI has passed a decision to reciprocate The Ministry of industry's decision to implement a 7 percent sectoral systemic risk buffer for exposures to real estate companies in Denmark. In accordance with the threshold set by The Ministry of industry the decision applies to Swedish institutions where said exposures exceed EUR 200 billion. The decision will apply from the 31st of Oktober 2024.

In Portugal the central bank has passed a decision to introduce a systemic risk buffer of 4 percent for retail exposures to natural persons secured by residential immovable property for which the collateral is located in Portugal. The buffer applies to institutions using internal models (IRB institutions). FI has decided not to reciprocate the Portugal measure as Swedish IRB institutions relevant exposures are insignificant.

In Germany the supervisory authority (Bafin) has decided to maintain a 2 percent sectoral systemic risk buffer for retail exposures and corporate exposures secured by residential immovable property for which the collateral is located in Germany. FI has decided not to reciprocate the German measure as Swedish institutions relevant exposures are insignificant.

In Italy the central bank has passed a decision to introduce a systemic risk buffer of 7 percent for credit and counterparty credit risk exposures. FI has decided not to reciprocate the Italian measure as Swedish institutions relevant exposures are insignificant.

Reciprocation of macroprudential measures in other countries

According to the capital adequacy regulations (Capital Requirements Regulation and Capital Requirements Directive), a country can ask other countries to reciprocate adopted macroprudential measures. If Sweden decides to reciprocate another Member State's measures, this means that affected Swedish exposures in that country will be covered by the measure.