Finansinspektionen - Consumer Protection Report 2025: Digitalisation And Viral Trends Create Risks For Consumers On The Financial Market

Unreliable investment advice from AI or “finfluencers” and the promise of fast gains from crypto trading. These are examples of consumer protection risks that have recently emerged on the financial market. At the same time, risks linked to unsound lending and financial exclusion of consumers are still prevalent. These are some of Finansinspektionen’s (FI) observations in this year’s consumer protection report.

As the financial market becomes increasingly digitalised, new consumer risks are emerging. In this year's consumer protection report, FI is highlighting, among other things, risks associated with an increasing number of consumers turning to social media and AI services for advice related to their personal finances and investments. However, many consumers receive in these channels information from actors that are unauthorised and are not always acting in the best interests of the consumer. For example, crypto assets or unlisted shares may be highlighted as investment opportunities for broad groups even though they are highly unsuitable for most consumers.

"We are seeing an increasing number of consumers seeking financial information in new ways. It is important that they are aware of the risks. New trends appear all the time, but as a consumer it is often a good idea to stay cool and not make hasty decisions. You should never invest in something that you do not fully understand, regardless of who is trying to sell the investment to you," says Moa Langemark, FI's consumer protection economist.

But consumers can make mistakes not only in digital environments. FI has been flagging for a long time that there is a risk that consumers are being offered unsuitable savings schemes, even from traditional advisors. One reason could be that advisors are rewarded with high commissions when they sell products that can be both expensive and unsuitable, which leads to conflicts of interest. What financial firms are doing to prevent such risks will be a prioritised area during 2025 as well.

Another prioritised risk is unsound lending. If lenders grant too many or too large loans, there is a risk that this will lead consumers into a debt trap. During 2025, FI will therefore review how lenders are working with credit assessments to ensure that loans are not being issued to persons who cannot pay them back.

More risks for consumers

FI prepares a consumer protection report every year as instructed by the Government. In the report we present our work with consumer protection over the past year and describe the work we have planned for the coming year. We also describe the need we observe for amended regulations. In 2025, FI also identified the following risks on the financial market.