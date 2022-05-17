Finansinspektionen Appoints Auditor After IT Incident At Swedbank

Finansinspektionen (FI) is appointing an auditor to map the IT incident that occured at Swedbank AB during the night between 28 and 29 April and resulted in incorrect balances being shown in customers’ accounts.

FI makes the appointment pursuant to Chapter 13, section 9 of the Banking and Financing Business Act (2004:297). The appointed auditor has been tasked with mapping the course of events that led up to the incident, how the incident was handled and resolved, and the bank's controls and preparedness.

The auditor will document observations in a report to FI. FI will then decide on further action.