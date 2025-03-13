Finansinspektionen: Anoto Group Receives A Caution And An Administrative Fine

Finansinspektionen has decided to issue Anoto Group a caution and an administrative fine of SEK 900,000 for violations of the rules governing the preparation of annual and consolidated accounts.

FI has investigated whether Anoto Group has prepared its annual and consolidated accounts for the 2020 financial year in accordance with applicable regulations.

The investigation shows that Anoto Group, in its consolidated accounts for the 2020 financial year, did not make disclosures about goodwill that it is obligated to make and made incorrect disclosures about its goodwill. FI also notes that Anoto Group, in its annual accounts for the 2020 financial year, incorrectly reported receivables with Group companies as current assets instead of non-current assets and did not make disclosures about receivables with Group companies that it is obligated to make.

"The provisions regarding periodic financial information are central to ensuring good investor protection. The firm's annual and consolidated accounts contain multiple errors, all of which can reasonably be assumed to impact the decisions that users of the annual and consolidated accounts made based on these accounts. The violations are thus of such a nature that they risk damaging the confidence in the securities market," says Anna Cederberg, acting executive director of Markets at FI.

FI therefore has decided that Anoto Group will receive a caution and an administrative fine of SEK 900,000.