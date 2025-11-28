Finansinspektionen: Amendments In The Periodic Reporting On AML/CFT

Every year, FI requests information from undertakings that are subject to the money laundering regulations. The information is used as a basis for FI's risk-based supervision. A number of new questions have been added to next year's periodic reporting on money laundering.

The new questions covers mainly the organization of companies, the freedom to provide services and frozen assets. We have also updated our FAQ:s in Swedish and English. The English FAQ includes an overview and a translation of the questions.

Read about the new questions in the link below.