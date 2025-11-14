Financial Wellbeing Goes Beyond One Size Fits All - Speech By Sarah Pritchard, UK Financial Conduct Authority Deputy Chief Executive, At The Investing And Saving Alliance’s (TISA) Annual Conference

Risk versus reward

You need to look no further than page 1 of our new 5-year strategy for a really clear articulation of our focus on rebalancing risk.

Having set higher standards in financial services – as we have through the Consumer Duty – now is the time to look again at our collective attitude to risk.

We have an opportunity to reset our rulebook. Not through deregulation, but through smarter regulation. Stripping away unnecessary burdens to allow firms to innovate, grow and really deliver for their customers.

Our upcoming framework for targeted support is a good example. It’s a different balance of risk: the cost of doing nothing against the risk of doing something.

As it stands, too few invest – 61% of consumers with £10,000 in investible assets hold most of it in cash.

But £1,000 deposited into a fixed-rate savings account 10 years ago would be worth about £1,300 todayLink is external. If it had been invested into the S&P World Index, it would have grown to nearly £3,000.

It’s crucial though that consumers who might have the appetite to invest, and want to move from cash to investing, have greater support available so that they can make informed decisions.

Targeted support is revolutionary. We’ve worked differently, the regulatory framework is new, and we hope it will really make a difference in helping consumers navigate their financial lives.

But it’s important to recognise that a new regulatory framework by itself will not change the UK’s broader investment culture. This needs to be the start of a national conversation, to help consumers make informed decisions and the decisions that are right for them.

We are also looking at where other changes can be made, either to rules, or to the way that industry works, to help consumers make informed decisions.

And we support the industry’s work, including that of TISA, in reviewing risk warnings and ensuring consumers have a fair impression about investing.

Rather than use phrases like ‘capital at risk’ – which aren’t in our rules – I encourage you to be bold.

Take advantage of the flexibility our rules allow for. Are there other ways to communicate and help consumers make informed decisions, as we expect under the Consumer Duty?

We want to work with you. Let us know if there are any other myths that need to be addressed, or busted, in order to deliver good outcomes for consumers.

At the heart of this is an important question: Where should the balance of risk fall?

We can express a view, but regulators shouldn’t set the national risk appetite alone. This conversation must be a public one, shaped by engagement and open debate.

Which is why we are being public about the trade-offs, not just with homeownership or investing but across all our work.

That way, we can build consensus and ensure a more certain and predictable regulatory framework for the future.

However, there is no question: to bolster growth – of firms, the financial services sector and the UK economy – we need you to do more than manage risk.

We need you to take it, within the framework that the rules provide.