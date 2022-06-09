Financial Times Launches Microsoft Teams App

The Financial Times has launched an app for Microsoft Teams, the first major news organisation to do so. It will allow users to discover, save and share FT content all within the Teams environment, which has over 270 million monthly active users.

The shift towards remote working and the widespread use of online collaboration tools, accelerated by the pandemic, has changed the way people consume information and communicate while working or studying. The FT app will help subscribers save time finding relevant content and share FT stories more easily with colleagues or classmates.

An estimated 60 per cent of organisations that subscribe to the FT also use Microsoft Teams. The app’s launch underlines the FT’s dedication to building new products that offer workplace or classroom utility, including those that embed FT content into customers' software systems and workflows.



Nick Fallon, managing director of FT enterprise and B2B, said: “We are committed to making our content as useful as possible to our corporate, government and education customers. We are proud of this exciting initiative and will continue to listen and learn how to help our customers get as much value as possible from their investment in the FT.”

Richard Linstead, product director for enterprise at the FT, added: “We’re enabling readers to better integrate FT content into the way they work and study. Our new app for Microsoft Teams helps cut down on noise and facilitates discussions around the FT’s trusted journalism.”

The FT app for Microsoft Teams can be downloaded for free from the Microsoft Teams store at an individual user level, or rolled out organisation-wide by a system administrator. The app embeds the myFT digest and users are able to easily get up-to-date headlines throughout the day on their chosen myFT topics without having to leave Teams. The main features include:

Manage topics - choose which of the topics you follow in myFT you’d like to get live updates on within Microsoft Teams.

View your myFT digest - a tailored view of the FT stories that matter to you most.

Share articles - copy an article link and share it to start a discussion.

Create a reading list - save stories to your Microsoft Teams reading list to make them easier to return to.

Access saved articles - see the last 20 articles you’ve saved on FT.com or in the FT mobile app.

Existing FT.com subscribers are able to sync their account with the Microsoft Teams app. Non-subscribers are given the option once the app has been downloaded to create a free FT.com account so they can enjoy the same features, and read up to three full FT articles each month.