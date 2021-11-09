Financial Technology Consultancy Adaptive Appoints Chief Strategy Officer To Lead Global Expansion

Adaptive Financial Consulting (Adaptive), the specialist global electronic trading consultancy, has appointed Fergus Keenan as its Chief Strategy Officer, responsible for implementing the firm’s overarching business vision and strategy.
Based in New York, Fergus will be instrumental in driving Adaptive’s global growth as the business expands its client base, delivering proprietary cutting-edge trading solutions across asset classes for leading buy and sell-side firms – from delivering trading platforms, to exchanges and compliance systems.
Keenan joined Adaptive as a senior consultant in London in 2014 before becoming Head of Project Execution and then moving to New York in 2017 to set up Adaptive’s US operations and grow the North American business. Prior to joining Adaptive, Fergus held roles in electronic trading and execution technology at Barclays and BNP Paribas.
Matt Barrett, CEO of Adaptive, said: “Fergus has been instrumental to Adaptive’s success with an excellent track record of growing the business over the past eight years. As we emerge from the pandemic, he will be building on the firm’s significant momentum as we look to accelerate growth and headcount across our global office locations, as well as fostering close collaboration with our client base which includes some of the world’s leading financial institutions.”
Fergus Keenan, Chief Strategy Officer for Adaptive, said: “As the technology arms race shows no sign of slowing down in capital markets, it is clear that firms need to differentiate their technology and address legacy systems to compete in the long-term. Firms can no longer rely on ‘off the peg’ technology and must fundamentally rethink their relationship with technology providers. At Adaptive we are proud to be at the heart of this change – not only giving our clients ownership of their technology but a partner to collaborate with in the long-term as we accelerate our global growth.”
Fergus Keenan’s new role is effective immediately and he reports to Adaptive CEO, Matt Barrett. Keenan will be attending the FINOS Open Source Strategy Forum in New York from 9-10 November to spearhead discussions on FDC3 and driving innovation through open source software.