Financial Institutions Leveraging Trever Gain Seamless Access To Boerse Stuttgart Digital

Boerse Stuttgart Digital , Europe’s leading crypto infrastructure partner, announces its partnership with Trever, one of the leading European providers of digital asset infrastructure. This collaboration enables institutional customers to seamlessly access Boerse Stuttgart Digital’s fully regulated trading and custody infrastructure through Trever’s Digital Asset Operating System.

The integration expands institutional access to cryptocurrencies as banks, brokers, and asset managers can now leverage Boerse Stuttgart Digital’s institutional-grade trading and custody solutions via a single, integrated Digital Asset Operating System. This connection ensures automated and efficient operations for cryptocurrencies, empowering financial institutions to manage the full lifecycle of any digital assets securely and reliably.

"We are delighted to partner with Trever and integrate Boerse Stuttgart Digital into their Digital Asset Operating System as we expand our footprint across Europe," said Joaquín Sastre Ibáñez, Head of Institutional Business of Boerse Stuttgart Digital. "With Trever connecting to our crypto infrastructure, we enhance institutional access to digital asset markets, providing European financial institutions with reliable, MiCAR-compliant trading and custody solutions."





"By integrating Boerse Stuttgart Digital into our Digital Asset Operating System, we enable our institutional clients to access another premier trading venue for cryptocurrencies, strengthen MiCAR-compliant operations, and enhance best execution capabilities. It’s a pleasure to welcome Boerse Stuttgart Digital to our trading venue network,” said Hans-Jürgen Griesbacher, CEO and Co-Founder at Trever.