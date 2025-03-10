Financial Group Floats Equity On Tehran Securities Exchange

A new company was listed on Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE): Kian Financial Group.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 325 million shares, equivalent to 9.09% of the total shares of Kian Financial Group (3,575 million) was conducted at Tehran Securities Exchange on Monday, 10th February 2025.

Kian Financial Group was listed as the 595th company, under the ticker of “KYAN1” in the sector of “Investment Companies” in the Main Board of the Second Market. The newly listed issuer was priced at IRR 4,846 per share and the equities’ underwriting was carried out through deprivation of the preemptive rights.

It is worth mentioning that 425,043 trading codes were allocated a maximum of 876 shares each.