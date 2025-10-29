Financial Group Floats Equity On Tehran Securities Exchange

A new company was listed on Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE): Mehregan Financial Group.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 1,825 million shares, equivalent to 5% of the total shares of Mehregan Financial Group was conducted at Tehran Securities Exchange on Wednesday, 29th October 2025.

Mehregan Financial Group was listed as the 616th company, under the ticker of “MHRN1” in the sector of “Investment Companies” in the Main Board of the Second Market at a price of IRR 5,068 per share.

The current market value of Mehregan Financial Group’s portfolio stands at approximately IRR 450 trillion. Approximately 1.4 million trading codes participated in this IPO.

Initial public offerings constitute a pivotal measure in advancing public participation in the capital market and strengthening financing mechanisms within the national economy.

Anchored in sustainable value creation, technological innovation, and effective corporate governance, the group is committed to generating long-term economic value for its stakeholders and playing a transformative role in the development of Iran’s financial markets.