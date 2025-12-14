Financial Group Floated Shares At Tehran Securities Exchange

A new company was listed on Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE): Namad Ghadir Financial Group made stock market debut on Sunday, 14 December 2025.

Namad Ghadir Financial Group, originally established on August 21, 2013 under the name “Iranian Novin Sanat Development Company,” made its Initial Public Offering on TSE’s Main Board of the Second Market.

The group delivers integrated services in finance, investment, and information technology. Leveraging key components across the value chain, the Group provides a diverse portfolio of competitive, technology-driven financial products and services.

The Company with an authorized capital of IRR 90 trillion was listed as the 610th issuer, under the ticker of “NMAD” offered 5% of its total shares, equivalent to 4,500 million shares, to the public at an offering price of IRR 2,333 per share.

The number of participants in this offering was 1,239,679 and a maximum of 4,276 shares were allocated to each trading code.

The Group’s core mission is to create sustainable value and deliver consistent returns for both economic enterprises and investors, achieved through strategic expansion into new markets and the development of its operations across six key domains: asset and portfolio management, financial advisory and investment consulting, equity- and debt-based financing, innovative and venture-oriented investments, emerging technologies, and insurance and risk management services.

Through this diversified, forward-looking structure, Namad Ghadir Financial Group positions itself as a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and long-term growth in Iran’s evolving financial landscape.