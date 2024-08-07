Finance For Food Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

14 th listing of 2024 on Euronext Growth Milan

32 nd listing on Euronext in 2024

The company raised €2 million

Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Finance For Food on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

Finance For Food is an industrial and strategic consulting firm that specialises in the entire agri-food supply chain, other sectors of the agro-industry, renewable energy and related economic services and activities.

Finance For Food’s listing represents the 14th listing this year on Euronext Growth Milan, Borsa Italiana’s market for small and medium-sized companies, and it is Euronext’s 32nd listing of this year.

In the placement phase, Finance For Food raised €2 million.

Alessandro Squeri, President of Finance For Food, commented: “The debut of Finance For Food at Borsa Italiana represents a milestone for the company and marks the beginning of a new path of growth and development. We are proud and excited to bring our innovative and transparent consulting model to the market, supported by the solid multidisciplinary experience of our management in the financial sector dedicated to agri-food and renewable energy. The operation will allow us to consolidate the trust of our partners and represents further confirmation of the growing importance of markets linked to sustainability”.

Francesco Berti, CEO of Finance For Food, said: “Listing on Euronext Growth Milan allows us to access new financial resources to invest in innovative and sustainable projects, to strengthen our presence on the market and multiply development opportunities. The listing is combined with the desire to accelerate the growth plan and is a strategic step for us to consolidate the business model, also through external growth. The contribution of new capital will allow us to further expand our activities and innovate our services”.





Caption: Matteo Petti, COO of Finance For Food, rang the bell during the market opening ceremony this morning to celebrate the company’s listing.