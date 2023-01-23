FII Launches Consultancy Service

Financial Information Incorporated (FII), a leading global provider of domestic and international corporate actions and historical reference services, announced the launch of its Consultancy Service.

Corporate Actions data usage, and integration are fundamental needs within the financial services industry. Until now, expertise in these areas has been difficult to obtain. FII’s Consultancy Service offers to help address your corporate actions process and data integration needs, which are critical in obtaining efficiency

The service offers advice and guidelines for back-office operations to maximise data value from depositories, exchanges, custodian banks and data vendors.

Philip Necci, Chief Executive Officer, comments: “As a financial data provider, if you don’t specialize then it’s difficult to achieve success. FII has been successful for over 115 years. Today, we are bringing that success to our client’s front door by establishing a consultancy service. FII brings its vast experience in back-office processing and data integration to assist our clients in meeting their objectives.”

FII’s Consultancy Service leverages our in-house team, who possess a deep understanding of this core institutional data and long-term experience working with sell-side firms and data distributors. For more information, please email info@fiinet.com to request a call to discuss your requirements.