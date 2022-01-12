FIA Tech Launches UK R&D And Operations Hub In London - New UK Subsidiary Focusing On Research And Development And Servicing UK And European Clients

FIA Tech, the futures industry’s leading technology provider, today announced that it has opened a London subsidiary as the company scales and expands. The London office, based in Paddington, is FIA Tech’s fourth office and the first outside the United States, following Washington DC, New York and Nashville.
“The UK and Europe are core markets for FIA Tech’s customer base and London is a global hub for FinTech innovation,” said Nick Solinger, CEO of FIA Tech. “FIA Tech will be expanding in R&D and client services to support our rapid growth and London offers unparalleled access to a cutting edge FinTech talent base,” he added.
In 2021 FIA Tech announced the investment of $44 million by ten leading clearing firms to fund the strategic growth of the company. The newly capitalized FIA Tech has been investing to further the development of existing products that have successfully served the industry and launch innovative new solutions to improve market infrastructure across the listed and cleared derivatives industry.
FIA Tech will continue to work in partnership with the broader industry, including exchanges, clearinghouses, clearing firms and other intermediaries, independent software vendors, buyside firms and end users to bring efficiency to the exchange traded and cleared derivatives industry.
FIA Tech has recently announced a number of initiatives, including the introduction of a comprehensive set of reference data products developed together with exchanges, CCPs, regulators, and data providers to remove friction in trading futures and ease compliance with regulations. It has expanded its Atlantis service to include brokerage of US Listed Options and introduced a new FIA Tech analytics and data service offering a central source of validated data for firms to use for non-US index classifications, providing consistent market data and analytics so that market participants can come to accurate, consistent determinations.