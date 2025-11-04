FIA Successfully Executes 2025 Disaster Recovery Test

The cleared derivatives industry reaffirmed its commitment to industry resilience and cybersecurity preparedness with the successful completion of the 2025 FIA Disaster Recovery Test on Saturday, 25 October.



The test focused on validating communications between primary and backup sites across the cleared derivatives ecosystem, including front- and back-office operations.



Participants verified round-trip connectivity and process recovery with derivatives exchanges and clearinghouses, ensuring robust continuity protocols are in place.



More than 100 organizations took part in the exercise, including exchanges, regulators, clearinghouses, futures commission merchants, service providers, executing brokers and software vendors. Their collaboration underscores the industry’s shared dedication to protecting clients, data, networks and operations from evolving cyber threats - ranging from theft and disruption to destruction.



“FIA remains focused on strengthening the operational resilience of global markets,” said Don Byron, head of global industry operations and execution at FIA. “This year’s DR test demonstrates the power of coordinated action and the importance of preparedness in safeguarding the resilience of our market infrastructure.”