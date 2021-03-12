FIA president and CEO Walt Lukken made the following statement on the passing of futures industry legend and Hall of Fame member John F. “Jack” Sandner. Mr. Sandner was chairman of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange during some of the most important events in the history of the futures industry.
“The futures industry mourns the loss of industry pioneer Jack Sandner. Jack was one of the architects of the modern futures industry, having served as chairman of the CME for more than 10 years during a time of great innovation and change, including the launch of Eurodollar contracts, S&P 500 futures, and Globex. Jack’s passion for our industry rubbed off on the generation that followed in his giant footsteps, leaving an indelible impact on our markets for years to come. I will miss him dearly and FIA and its members send our condolences to his family.”
FIA Statement On The Passing Of Jack Sandner
