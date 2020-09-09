FIA Statement On CFTC MRAC Subcommittee Report On Climate Change

FIA President and CEO Walt Lukken today made the following statement on the release of the CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory (MRAC) subcommittee report on market risks related to climate change:
"I congratulate Commissioner Behnam, subcommittee chair Bob Litterman and the members of the MRAC subcommittee for publishing this comprehensive report on the financial markets and climate change. FIA and its members understand that climate change poses a serious risk to the global economy and to the financial markets that support it. Last week FIA issued a policy paper on how the regulated derivatives markets are already developing innovative products and trading platforms to help the world transition to a low-carbon future. FIA is still reviewing the recommendations in the report, but we look forward to engaging with policymakers on ways industry can support a more sustainable future.”
