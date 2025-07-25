FIA Hires New US Government Affairs Lead

FIA president and CEO Walt Lukken today announced Darin Guries will join FIA as Vice President of US Government Relations starting 2 September.

“We are excited to have Darin joining our team and leading US government affairs. His background of working in the US Senate and for JPMorganChase prepares him well to support our members and advocate for our policy priorities,” said Lukken. “I am confident he will hit the ground running, as we anticipate Congressional action on regulating digital commodities and await Brian Quintenz’ confirmation to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.”

Guries started his career working for former US Senators Sam Brownback and Pat Roberts. He then moved to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, where he served as a senior professional staff member focused on cryptocurrencies, derivatives, the CFTC and other issues.

Following 15 years in the Senate, Guries joined JPMorganChase as vice president of federal government relations. During his time there, he drove the formulation of legislative positions and strategy on behalf of JPMorganChase related to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, derivatives, digital assets among other issues.