FIA, European Principal Traders Association And Principal Traders Group Announce New Organisational Structure

FIA and its affiliates, the European Principal Traders Association (EPTA), and the Principal Traders Group (PTG), jointly announce a new structure for the respective organisations that recognises the continued evolution and growth of EPTA and PTG, and their members, in markets outside of the cleared derivatives industry. With this announcement, EPTA and PTG will begin to operate independently of the FIA, advocating on behalf of their members in various markets and asset classes globally.



FIA will work closely with both groups over the coming months to support the full build out of their independent organisations in the US and Europe. With the launch of these new independent associations, FIA plans to create a new complementary membership category to allow principal trading firms, including EPTA and PTG members, to continue as members of FIA participating in its conferences and on industry initiatives.



“Since their launch more than a decade ago, we anticipated a time when EPTA and PTG would evolve into independent organisations. Today’s announcement is a testament to the power of these brands that can now serve as standalone organisations advocating for their members across multiple asset classes beyond cleared derivatives,” said Walt Lukken, president and CEO of FIA. “Principal trading firms serve as an integral source of liquidity for our global markets, and we look forward to working together as independent but aligned partners for the betterment of our industry.”



“It has been a privilege to be part of the FIA organisation for almost 15 years,” EPTA chairman Niels Lemmers said. “I am proud of what we have achieved together, advancing the principal trading industry while building strong working relationships across the industry as well as with regulators and policymakers. I want to thank the FIA leadership for their collaboration and EPTA members for their commitment and support. Looking ahead, we will continue to represent our shared interests and advocate for fair, transparent and competitive capital markets that enable efficient access to liquidity for investors to ensure sustainable economic growth.



“Since 2010, FIA has been an outstanding partner to PTG and our members,” said Graham Harper, Chair of PTG. “As our reach expands across asset classes, it’s the right time for us to become a standalone organization — but our commitment to open, competitive and transparent markets, and our strong relationship with FIA, will remain unchanged.”

