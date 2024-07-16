FIA EPTA’s Sandra Burggraf Appointed To EBA Banking Stakeholder Group

FIA European Principal Traders Association is pleased to announce that Sandra Burggraf, Senior Policy Advisor – Prudential Regulation & Risk, has been appointed to the European Banking Authority’s Banking Stakeholder Group (EBA BSG).

The EBA BSG is a key advisory group that helps to facilitate dialogue and consultation with stakeholders on matters related to the EBA's work on regulatory and technical standards, guidelines and recommendations. Each member of the EBA BSG serves for a period of four years and individual terms can be renewed once.

Burggraf brings extensive experience and technical expertise to the group having worked in the financial sector for more than 25 years, including as co-founder of proprietary trading firm Maven Securities and as an independent non-executive director of ICE Futures Europe.

As FIA EPTA’s Senior Policy Advisor – Prudential Regulation & Risk, Burggraf is responsible for engaging with regulators on behalf of members on the practical implications of the Investment Firms Regulation, Capital Requirements Regulation and other related regulatory initiatives for investment firms across Europe.