FIA Congratulates Four New CFTC Commissioners On Confirmation

Date 29/03/2022

FIA President and CEO Walt Lukken today made the following statement on the US Senate confirmation of Christy Goldsmith Romero, Kristin Johnson, Summer Kristine Mersinger, and Caroline Pham to each be commissioners at the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission:

 

"On behalf of the FIA Board of Directors, members and staff, I congratulate these four accomplished individuals on their U.S. Senate confirmation. They each bring important expertise and diverse viewpoints to this agency at a critical time. The derivatives industry faces a variety of challenges and opportunities right now, and I am encouraged by the fact that these new commissioners have all shown a willingness to listen and approach complex issues with a fair and open mind. We look forward to collaborating with the CFTC under the leadership of Chairman Behnam now that it is back up to full strength."

ContractExpiryExpiration settlement price (points)Settlement dateCalculation methodRTS Index futuresMarch 202286,23129 March 2022The average value of the RTS Index from 12:30 to 13:30 MSK (862.31 as of 29 March 2022)RTS Index (mini) futuresMarch 2022862.3129 March 2022The average value of the RTS Index (mini) from 12:30 to 13:30 MSK (862.31 as of 29 March 2022)MOEX Russia Index futuresMarch 2022239,38029 March 2022The average value of the MOEX Russia Index from 12:30 to 13:30 MSK (2,393.80 as of 29 March 2022)MOEX Index (mini) futuresMarch 20222,393.8029 March 2022The average value of the MOEX Russia Index (mini) from 12:30 to 13:30 MSK (2,393.80 as of 29 March 2022)Blue-Chip Index futuresMarch 202215,62029 March 2022The average value of the Blue-Chip Index from 12:30 to 13:30 MSK (15,620 as of 29 March 2022)