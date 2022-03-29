FIA Congratulates Four New CFTC Commissioners On Confirmation

FIA President and CEO Walt Lukken today made the following statement on the US Senate confirmation of Christy Goldsmith Romero, Kristin Johnson, Summer Kristine Mersinger, and Caroline Pham to each be commissioners at the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission:
"On behalf of the FIA Board of Directors, members and staff, I congratulate these four accomplished individuals on their U.S. Senate confirmation. They each bring important expertise and diverse viewpoints to this agency at a critical time. The derivatives industry faces a variety of challenges and opportunities right now, and I am encouraged by the fact that these new commissioners have all shown a willingness to listen and approach complex issues with a fair and open mind. We look forward to collaborating with the CFTC under the leadership of Chairman Behnam now that it is back up to full strength."