FIA April 2022 SEF Tracker

Trading volume on swap execution facilities reached $887.4 billion in average notional value per day during April 2022. This was down 21.7% from the previous month but up 18.8% from the same month of the previous year. Trading was down in every sector except for FRA trading.

Trading of interest rate swaps and other non-FRA rates products was $573.1 billion per day in April. This level was down 23.8% from March 2022 but up 27% from April 2021. FRA trading reached $196.6 billion in average daily trading in April. This amount of daily trading was up 0.1% from the previous month but down 4.6% from a year ago.

Credit default swap trading averaged $57.2 billion per day in April, the largest level of daily trading for any April. Bloomberg’s market share decreased to 68.8% and Tradeweb’s share decreased to 19.7%.

FX trading on SEFs reached $60.4 billion per day in April, the highest amount recorded for any April but a decrease of 15.5% from the previous month. Tullett Prebon had the largest share of the trading volume with 31.2%. BGC had the second highest share with 21.4%.

Overview: Recent trading activity for interest rate derivatives, credit default derivatives and foreign exchange derivatives on swap execution facilities in the US.

Comparison Table: Monthly data on trading activity at each swap execution facility, with separate tables for interest rate derivatives, credit default derivatives, and foreign exchange derivatives.

Historical Volume: Monthly volume on SEFs in three asset classes: interest rates, credit and foreign exchange as well as ranking of volume by asset class and ranking of SEFs by volume.

Rates Monthly Volume: Based on trading of foreign exchange derivatives on SEFs in the US, the visualizations include monthly volume, volume ranked by currency, volume for each SEF and market share for each SEF.

Credit Monthly Volume: Based on trading of foreign exchange derivatives on SEFs in the US, the visualizations include monthly volume, volume ranked by index name, volume for each SEF and market share for each SEF.

FX Monthly Volume: Based on trading of foreign exchange derivatives on SEFs in the US, the visualizations include monthly volume, volume ranked by quote currency, volume for each SEF and market share for each SEF.





