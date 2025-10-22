FIA Announces Startups Selected For 2025 Innovators Pavilion

FIA today announced the startups chosen to exhibit in the 2025 Innovators Pavilion, FIA's annual showcase for fintech startups relevant to derivatives trading and clearing. The Pavilion takes place during FIA’s Futures and Options Expo, which brings together traders, brokers and other market professionals from a wide range of firms in the derivatives industry. The conference takes place 17-18 November in Chicago.
"Our markets are successful and resilient today because of innovation. It’s in our DNA to continually find new and better methods and processes," said Walt Lukken, FIA president and chief executive officer. “This year, we have eight outstanding startups in our Innovators Pavilion. I look forward to their pitches and helping them connect with potential partners and customers.”
The startups were selected by an independent committee of industry experts drawn from FIA member firms as well as venture capital firms focused on capital markets. The startups were chosen based on the innovativeness of their products and services and their relevance to the global futures, options and swaps markets.
This year's class of Innovators are:
- ADHOC Teknoloji - Low-latency trading platform
- AiMi Technologies AB - Agentic AI for trading and market data operations
- D2X Group - Regulated crypto derivatives exchange
- InTick Limited - Listed derivatives block matching network
- Nanoconda LLC - Direct market access for the masses
- OpenYield - Automated bond marketplace
- Salient Predictions, Inc. - Weather forecasting
- TERRANOHA - Virtual broker agent
“These eight startups are introducing new technologies, trading tools, market access solutions and information sources across a range of markets. We look forward to introducing these companies to the trading firms, clearing brokers and derivatives exchanges attending the FIA Expo,” said Will Acworth, global head of market intelligence for FIA.
This year's selection committee included experts from Archon Advisors, Barclays, Chicago Trading Company, CME Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, GH Financials, Illuminate Financial, IMC Financial Markets, Optiver and Wells Fargo.
As the leading trade association for the listed and cleared derivatives markets, FIA has worked for decades to promote innovation in the trading and clearing of derivatives. The annual Innovators Pavilion has become a core element of FIA's commitment to accelerate the adoption of fintech solutions in these markets.
Each year, FIA invites a select group of fintech startups to showcase their solutions for the derivatives industry at the FIA Expo, the industry's largest trade show. Since the first Innovators Pavilion in 2015, more than 150 startups from around the world have participated in the event.
The companies in this year's Innovators Pavilion will receive a free booth on the trade show floor and the opportunity to demonstrate their innovations to conference attendees. Each company also will pitch their solutions directly to attendees at Expo, including senior executives from exchanges, clearinghouses, banks, brokers and trading firms.
At the conclusion of the Expo conference, FIA will announce the winner of the Innovator of the Year award. A group of judges drawn from representative segments of the derivatives industry will determine the winner. FIA also will announce the winner of the People's Choice award, determined by votes cast from Expo attendees.
Last year the winners were Tradewell Technologies as the FIA Innovator of the Year. ClearToken and Grão Direto earned places as runners-up, and IMX took home the People's Choice award.
