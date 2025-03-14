FIA Announces New Board Members At Boca 2025

FIA announced the election of two new directors at its annual meeting on Monday in Boca Raton, Florida.
- David Martin, G. H. Financials Limited
- Nathaniel Lalone, Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP
David Martin joined G. H. Financials in 2024 as Group CEO. He was elected to a one-year term as a primary member director. Nathaniel Lalone is a partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP. He was elected to a two-year term as an associate member director.
FIA also announced the re-election of the following directors for two-year terms:
Primary Member Directors:
-
Eric Aldous, RBC Capital Markets LLC
-
Gerald F. Corcoran, R.J. O’Brien & Associates
-
Najib Lamhaouar, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.
-
Federica Mazzucato, UBS AG
-
John Murphy, Mizuho Securities USA LLC
-
Stephane Pellerin, BNP Paribas Securities Corp.
-
Mariam Rafi, Citigroup Global Markets Incorporated
-
Emma Richardson, J.P. Morgan Securities plc
-
Gary Saunders, Barclays plc
-
Raymond Tubridy, Macquarie Group
-
Emma West, BofA Securities, Inc.
Associate Member Directors:
-
Samina Anwar, Cargill PLC
Following the election, the board re-appointed four directors currently serving as officers:
Chair - Alicia Crighton, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Vice Chair - Gary Saunders, Barclays plc
Treasurer - Eric Aldous, RBC Capital Markets LLC
Secretary - Najib Lamhaouar, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.
The board also appointed Bradley Fraser of Barclays Bank to the board on an ex-officio basis to serve as Asia Regional Advisory Board Chair for a two-year term.
The FIA’s board of directors holds elections each year at the annual meeting in March, with terms staggered so that approximately half of the directors are elected each year.
A full list of FIA’s leadership can be accessed on the FIA website.