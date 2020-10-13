FIA Announces New Board Chair, Vice Chair And New Board Members

FIA today announced that the Board of Directors have elected Nicholas Rustad of J.P. Morgan Securities as Chair and Alicia Crighton of Goldman Sachs as Vice Chair of the FIA Board of Directors. Rustad had been serving as the Board’s Vice Chair and served as interim Chair following the retirement of Citi’s Jerome Kemp earlier this year. Crighton has served on the Board of Directors since 2018 and has been active in the Board’s diversity initiative.
In addition, the board of directors elected Christopher Perkins of Citi and Gary Saunders of Barclays to FIA’s governing board.
“I want to thank Nick and Alicia for assuming new leadership roles with FIA and welcome Chris and Gary as new board members. FIA’s leadership remains strong as we look to advance the interests of our members during these challenging times,” said FIA President and CEO Walt Lukken.