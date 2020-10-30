FIA Announces Fintech Startups Chosen For Sixth Annual Innovators Pavilion

FIA today announced that nine companies have been chosen to exhibit in the FIA Innovators Pavilion at the 36th Annual Futures and Options Expo, which will take place in a virtual online environment on November 10-12.
The FIA Innovators Pavilion gives fintech startups the chance to connect with derivatives industry professionals attending the conference. Participants were selected by a panel of industry experts from FIA member firms as well as venture capital companies and other market participants. To date, more than 90 startups from five countries have participated in this annual showcase.
This year's pavilion includes companies that are applying emerging technologies to meet the demand for more efficient processing of information at all stages of the trading and clearing process. The group also includes companies aiming to level the playing field for retail traders as well as companies offering innovative data solutions for commodity markets.
The companies chosen are:
- Bluewater Financial Technologies
- Capitalise.ai
- Disent
- OilX
- Options AI
- Riskfuel Analytics
- Sylvera
- TradeX
- WeMatch
"I'm excited to see that the spirit of innovation continues to thrive during these difficult times," said FIA President and CEO Walt Lukken. "We are looking forward to introducing these young companies to decision-makers in our industry and encouraging the adoption of their innovative solutions in the global derivatives markets."
Each company selected for this year's event will receive a space in the online trade show to display their products and services and interact with the audience through video and chat. Each company also will pitch its solution to the audience through a short video and then participate in a brief Q&A. FIA has selected five experts from the industry to judge the nine startups and select a winner of FIA's annual "FIA Innovator of the Year” award.
This year's Innovators Pavilion is supported by three community partners: Fintech Sandbox, FinTEx and Innovate Finance.