FIA Announces 2025 President’s Award Winners

FIA today announced the winners of its President's Award, an annual honour that recognizes outstanding individuals for their contributions to the global cleared derivatives industry over the past year.

"FIA relies on partners at our member firms to help manage industry-wide projects, contribute to comment letters, inform the industry about emerging trends and respond quickly to unexpected market events," said FIA President and CEO Walt Lukken. "This award recognizes these five individuals for their direct and meaningful contributions to our work in 2024. FIA deeply appreciates them for partnering with us in our mission of supporting open, transparent and competitive derivatives markets."



Read more about the winners on FIA's website.



The FIA President's Award honours outstanding individuals for their direct and meaningful contributions to FIA’s work through its divisions, committees and working groups over the past year. This award is in addition to the FIA Hall of Fame, which honours the lifetime achievements of key individuals in the listed and cleared derivatives industry.