FIA Announces 2025 Hall Of Fame Inductees

FIA has announced the names of six new members of the FIA Hall of Fame. The new members will be honored at an awards ceremony during FIA's 50th International Futures Industry Conference in Boca Raton, Florida, on 9-12 March 2025.

"We established the FIA Hall of Fame to recognize the people who have made exceptional contributions to the growth and development of the listed and cleared derivatives industry," said FIA President and CEO Walt Lukken. "The 2025 group of inductees have provided exceptional leadership, wisdom and vision to propel our industry forward. We are honored to present them with this recognition."

The following leaders will join the 2025 Hall of Fame:

Mark Bagan, former MGEX CEO and MIAX executive (posthumous)

Laura Cha, former Chair of HKEX

Terry Duffy, Chairman and CEO of CME Group

Jeff Sprecher, Founder, Chair, and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange

Debbie Stabenow, US Senator (MI) and Chair, Senate Agriculture Committee

Don Wilson, Founder and CEO, DRW

The Hall of Fame celebrates individuals in the listed and cleared derivatives industry who have made key contributions to the markets during their careers. Inductees come from both the private and public sectors and are chosen by a distinguished panel comprised of existing FIA Hall of Fame members and global industry executives.

Members of the Hall of Fame are selected based on their lifetime contributions to the industry, with a focus on demonstrated leadership, innovative and impactful achievement, break-through accomplishment, industry collaboration and volunteerism and dedication.

Inductees reflect the diverse nature of the industry with unique backgrounds and experiences. They all demonstrate a passionate determination to build strong, healthy, safe and competitive markets.

The Hall of Fame was established in 2005 on FIA’s 50th anniversary. Learn more about the FIA Hall of Fame.