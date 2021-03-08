FIA Announces 2021 Futures Hall Of Fame Inductees

FIA today announced the induction of eight new members into the FIA Futures Hall of Fame. This year’s class joins 157 other honorees in the Hall of Fame, which was established in 2005 on FIA’s 50th anniversary. The new members will be honored at an awards ceremony during FIA’s annual flagship Boca International Futures Industry Conference.
Walt Lukken, president and CEO of FIA said: “We established the FIA Futures Hall of Fame to recognize the people who have made exceptional contributions to the growth and development of the futures, options and listed derivatives industry. This year’s inductees represent business leaders, advocates, policymakers, and visionaries who have provided the leadership and support necessary to keep growing our industry. FIA is honored to present them with this recognition.”
The following individuals were inducted into the Hall of Fame:
- Brooksley Born
- Bryan Durkin
- Gay Huey Evans
- Jeffrey Geldermann
- Douglas Harris
- Jerome Kemp
- Charles Li
- Jim Newsome
The Futures Hall of Fame celebrates and recognizes the significant contributions individuals have made to the listed and cleared derivatives industry. Inductees are chosen by a panel of industry veterans and Hall of Fame members who consider nominees long-time experience and contributions to the industry over the course of their careers.
Learn more about the Futures Hall of Fame.