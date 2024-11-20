FESE: Winners Of The European Small And Mid-Cap Awards 2024 Announced

Yesterday evening, we celebrated the 12th edition of the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards, organised by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE), EuropeanIssuers and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs during the SME Assembly in Budapest (Hungary).

The Awards highlighted excellent SMEs from across the EU that have accessed capital markets via an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the preceding two calendar years. They displayed the diversity of European markets and aimed to promote stock listings on EU public markets, in particular targeting SMEs and growth companies.

Click here for full details.