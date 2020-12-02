FESE Paper On The Market Structure Partners Study On The Creation Of An EU Consolidated Tape

By Q4 2021, the European Commission is expected to propose to the European Parliament and the European Council legislative changes that will support the establishment of a posttrade consolidated tape (CT) for equity and equity-like instruments. In support of this, DG FISMA awarded a tender for a study on the creation of an EU CT to Market Structure Partners. The study recommends a real-time pre-trade and post-trade CT with the following structure:
- An equity real-time (milliseconds) order book feed (3-5 levels of depth) across each market with the potential to create a volume-weighted best bid and offer (BBO) of each tradable instrument, as well as action imbalance data;
- A real-time post-trade feed in equities and fixed income; • Session statistics; and
- Session admin messages and events feed.
FESE believes that such a recommendation, and in general a pre-trade CT for equities, would be detrimental for capital markets due to the difficulties in identifying a clear use case that would justify its significant costs. A CT as defined in the study would become a flawed and easily gameable best execution benchmark. A post-trade real-time CT would also be concerning because EU markets are significantly fragmented and heterogenous in terms of data quality. Given this fragmentation and its resulting technological hurdles, real-time post-trade consolidation would imply large costs and inefficiencies.
