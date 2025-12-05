FESE: New Commission’s Market Integration Package Offers A Good Opportunity To Strengthen Efficiency And Competitiveness In EU Capital Markets

The Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) welcomes the European Commission’s package of measures for market integration. This ambitious set of reforms is aimed at enhancing efficiencies across the Union and advancing cross-market integration.

As part of the Savings and Investments Union (SIU) strategy, the recent proposals to increase demand – e.g. the recommendations on the Savings and Investments Account, financial literacy or the proposed package on supplementary pensions – remain a crucial aspect for achieving a greater equity culture in Europe. Above all, the market integration package is essential for channelling the necessary liquidity to boost EU’s long-term competitiveness.