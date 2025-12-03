FESE: Listed Equity Database Enlarged Edition 2023 And 2024

FESE has just released the enlarged edition of the Listed Equity Database (LED) for 2023 and 2024, a unique analysis which offers a detailed breakdown of all the new listings, delistings and total listed equity instruments for FESE Members during these years.
Key trends
New listings
- After a subdued performance in 2023 compared to 2022, the number of new listings increased slightly in 2024, particularly in regulated markets (RM) and SME-focused multilateral trading facilities (MTFs).
- In 2024, growth of new listings was observed across industrials, real estate, technology, consumer discretionary and health care, whereas financials contracted and other sectors remained relatively stable compared to 2023.
- The most common way of listing is through an IPO, followed by direct listings and private placements.
Delistings
- In contrast, delistings increased on both RMs and MTF for SMEs in 2024 compared to the previous year.
- In 2023 and 2024, going private remained the most common reason for delisting, followed by company wind-up.
Total listed companies
- In 2024, Sweden was the country of incorporation for the largest number of listed companies, followed by Poland, France, Germany and Spain.
- The largest market cap of all listed companies at the end of 2024 was recorded by companies in the industrial sector, followed by financials and consumer discretionary.
