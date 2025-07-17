FESE: Launch Of The European Small And Mid-Cap Awards 2025

The 13th edition of the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards will take place in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 11th November 2025, as part of the European Commission’s annual SME Assembly.

The Awards are a joint initiative of EuropeanIssuers, the European Commission, and the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE), with the European Investment Fund (EIF) joining as a partner for the first time to celebrate outstanding small and mid-cap companies listed on European markets.

Despite ongoing economic pressures, small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Europe continue to demonstrate strength, agility, and forward-thinking strategies. The businesses, highlighted among the leading small and mid-caps to go public between January 2023 and December 2024 stand out for their ability to innovate, adapt, and thrive in uncertain times.

The Nominees for all Award categories have now been announced. An independent Jury will evaluate these exceptional companies based on their outstanding achievements and select the winners across the four main Award categories and the Special Mention Award.

Meet this year’s Nominees:

Nominees for the category Rising Star:

Byte Travel, listed on BME, SIX

Eleving Group, listed on Nasdaq Baltics

Nordrest, listed on Nasdaq Sweden

Odyssee Technologies, listed on Euronext France

, listed on Euronext France STRT Holding, listed on Budapest Stock Exchange

Nominees for the category Sustainable Star:

EV Motors, listed on BME, SIX

ICOP, listed on Euronext Italy

listed on Euronext Italy Vertikal, listed on Budapest Stock Exchange

Nominees for the category Star of Innovation:

Apotea, listed on Nasdaq Sweden

Granit Bank, listed on Budapest Stock Exchange

LightOn, listed on Euronext France

Pentixapharm, listed on Deutsche Börse

Optare, listed on BME, SIX

Theon Int, listed on Euronext Netherlands

Solar Foods, listed on Nasdaq Finland

listed on Nasdaq Finland Sys Dat, listed on Euronext Italy

Nominees for the category International Star:

Cox Group, listed on BME, SIX

Canatu, listed on Nasdaq Finland

Karnell Group, listed on Nasdaq Sweden

Next Geo, listed on Euronext Italy

SteyrMotors, listed on Deutsche Börse

, listed on Deutsche Börse Shopper Park Plus , listed on Budapest Stock Exchange

The Star of the Year Award 2025 will be awarded by the independent Jury to one of the nominated companies across all four categories.

Rosa Armesto, Director General, FESE, said:

“We are proud to once again spotlight the achievements of small and mid-cap companies using EU public markets to fuel their growth. These businesses are essential to Europe’s economy, and the Awards highlight both the benefits of going public and their success.”

Florence Bindelle, Secretary General, EuropeanIssuers, added:

“We warmly congratulate these outstanding companies. At a key moment for Europe’s financial future, the Awards reflect the EU’s commitment to a resilient, competitive economy and showcase the value of stock listings for SMEs.”

Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive, EIF added:

“We’re delighted to join the Awards as a partner. SMEs are vital to Europe’s future, and these nominees show how these companies are actively shaping the future of our economy. By celebrating their achievements, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting their growth through improving access to finance and long-term investment.”

Details on those companies that reach the shortlist will be publicised in September, with the winners to be announced at the Awards ceremony in Copenhagen in November.

Background:

Please note that the nominated companies for each category are listed in alphabetical order.

About the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards

The objective of the Awards is to promote best practices and highlight the best European Small and Mid-Sized Companies that have gained access to capital markets via an Initial Public Offering (IPO). They showcase the diversity of European markets, and aim to promote stock listings, in particular targeting SMEs and growth companies. These companies are critical to accomplishing the EU’s goals of job creation, competitiveness, and growth.

The European Small and Mid-Cap Awards advocate the benefits of equity financing and encourage smaller companies to consider this financing option. Equity market financing plays a key role in the creation of jobs and growth and in the overall competitiveness of a company. https://europeansmallandmidcapawards.eu/

The Awards Jury

The shortlisted companies are chosen by an independent jury:

Detlef Fechtner, EU Correspondent, Börsen-Zeitung

Eglė Fredriksson, Portfolio Manager, East Capital

Ekaterina Gianelli, Partner, Inventure

Martin Hock, Finance Editor, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (F.A.Z.)

Phaedon Tamvakakis, Vice Chairman, Alpha Trust Investment Services

About the European Commission

The Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (DG GROW) of the European Commission develops and implements a range of policies to improve access to finance for SMEs in the EU. SMEs are critical to European economic recovery and to accomplishing the EU’s goals of job creation, competitiveness and growth. For more information, please visit https://ec.europa.eu/growth/access-to-finance_en.

About the European Investment Fund (EIF)

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is part of the European Investment Bank Group. It supports Europe’s SMEs by improving their access to finance through a wide range of selected financial intermediaries. The EIF designs, promotes and implements equity and debt financing instruments targeting SMEs. In this role, EIF fosters EU objectives in support of entrepreneurship, growth, innovation, research and development, the green and digital transitions and employment.