FESE: Launch Of The European Small And Mid-Cap Awards 2024

The 12th edition of the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards will take place in Budapest, Hungary, as part of the European Commission’s annual SME Assembly (18th – 20th November 2024).

The Awards showcase the resilience and innovation of Small and Mid-Cap Enterprises across the European Union, as well as recognizing their contributions to the region’s economic growth.

In the face of a challenging economic landscape, numerous SMEs have exhibited impressive resilience and adaptability. These companies, recognized as some of the top small and mid-caps to go public between January 2022 and December 2023, have proven their capacity to adjust and thrive. By celebrating their successes, the Awards seek to inspire, encourage innovation, and stimulate economic growth.

EuropeanIssuers, the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE), and the European Commission are delighted to announce the nominations of the following companies, picked out for their outstanding achievements across the five Awards categories:

Nominations for the category Rising Star:

Lapwall listed on Nasdaq Finland

listed on Nasdaq Finland Mmcité listed on Prague Stock Exchange

listed on Prague Stock Exchange RES listed on Euronext Italy

listed on Euronext Italy Seresco listed on BME, SIX

Nominations for the category Star of 2024:

Dexelance listed on Euronext Italy

listed on Euronext Italy Dimand listed on Athens Stock Exchange

listed on Athens Stock Exchange Okwind listed on Euronext France

Nominations for the category International Star:

Greening Group listed on BME, SIX

listed on BME, SIX Rusta listed on Nasdaq Sweden

listed on Nasdaq Sweden STIF listed on Euronext France

listed on Euronext France Tamtron listed on Nasdaq Finland

listed on Nasdaq Finland Vulcan listed on Deutsche Börse

Nominations for the category Star of Innovation:

Gubra listed on Nasdaq Denmark

listed on Nasdaq Denmark ParTec listed on Deutsche Börse

listed on Deutsche Börse Revenga listed on BME, SIX

listed on BME, SIX Trade Estates listed on Athens Stock Exchange

listed on Athens Stock Exchange Yubico listed on Nasdaq Sweden

Nominations for Special Mention:

Eurobank listed on Athens Stock Exchange

Rosa Armesto, Director General of FESE, commented:

“As FESE, we are thrilled to witness the success of small and mid-cap businesses that have leveraged EU public markets for financing opportunities. These enterprises are essential to Europe’s economic landscape, and their prosperity plays a vital role in the region’s growth. The European Small & Mid-cap Awards offer well-earned recognition to these companies, emphasizing the advantages of listing on public exchanges. We extend our congratulations to the nominated companies for their accomplishments and urge other SMEs to consider public markets for their growth prospects.”

Florence Bindelle, Secretary General of EuropeanIssuers, added:

“EuropeanIssuers extends its sincere congratulations to these remarkable companies, applauding their exceptional contributions towards the EU’s goals of job creation, competitiveness, and sustainable growth. Their achievements highlight the diverse landscape of European markets and exemplify the value of stock listings for SMEs and growth companies. May their journey be marked by continued success and prosperity.”

Details on those companies that reach the shortlist will be publicised in two weeks, with the winners to be announced at the Awards ceremony in Budapest in November.

Notes to editors:

Please note that the nominated companies for each category are listed in alphabetical order.

About the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards

The objective of the Awards is to promote best practices and highlight the best European Small and Mid-Sized Companies that have gained access to capital markets via an Initial Public Offering (IPO). They showcase the diversity of European markets, and aim to promote stock listings, in particular targeting SMEs and growth companies. These companies are critical to accomplishing the EU’s goals of job creation, competitiveness, and growth.

The European Small and Mid-Cap Awards advocate the benefits of equity financing and encourage smaller companies to consider this financing option. Equity market financing plays a key role in the creation of jobs and growth and in the overall competitiveness of a company. https://europeansmallandmidcapawards.eu/

The Awards Jury

The shortlisted companies are chosen by an independent jury:

Detlef Fechtner, EU Correspondent, Börsen-Zeitung

Eglė Fredriksson, Portfolio Manager, East Capital

Ekaterina Gianelli, Partner, Inventure

Martin Hock, Finance Editor, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (F.A.Z.)

Phaedon Tamvakakis, Vice Chairman, Alpha Trust Investment Services

About the European Commission

The Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (DG GROW) of the European Commission develops and implements a range of policies to improve access to finance for SMEs in the EU. SMEs are critical to European economic recovery and to accomplishing the EU’s goals of job creation, competitiveness and growth. For more information, please visit https://ec.europa.eu/growth/access-to-finance_en.

About EuropeanIssuers

EuropeanIssuers is a pan-European organisation representing the interests of publicly quoted companies across Europe to the EU Institutions. We seek capital markets that serve the interests of their end users, including issuers. For more information, please visit www.europeanissuers.eu.