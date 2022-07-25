FESE: Launch Of The European Small And Mid-Cap Awards 2022

The 10th edition of the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards will take place in Prague, Czech Republic, as part of the European Commission’s annual SME Assembly (28th – 30th November 2022).

The launch of this year’s Awards comes at a time when Europe’s economy is struggling to sustain its post-Covid recovery in the face of war and crippling inflation. Nominated as some of the best small and mid-caps to have gone public between January 2020 and December 2021, it is these companies that will demonstrate how Europe will overcome present economic difficulties. They are deserving, therefore, of recognition and congratulation for their successes to date.

EuropeanIssuers, the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE), and the European Commission are delighted to announce the nominations of the following companies, picked out for their outstanding achievements across the four Awards categories:

Nominations for the category Rising Star:

Answear listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange

listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange EiDF listed on BME, SIX Group

listed on BME, SIX Group Idun Industrier listed on Nasdaq Stockholm

listed on Nasdaq Stockholm MapsPeople listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen

listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen Merus Power listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Omer Decugis & Cie listed on Euronext Paris

listed on Euronext Paris Real Consulting listed on Athens Stock Exchange

listed on Athens Stock Exchange Span listed on Zagreb Stock Exchange

listed on Zagreb Stock Exchange TextMagic listed on Nasdaq Tallin

Nominations for the category Star of 2022:

GreenVolt listed on Euronext Lisbon

listed on Euronext Lisbon Kostad listed on Wiener Börse

listed on Wiener Börse Lamor Corporation listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Llorente & Cuenca listed on BME, SIX Group

listed on BME, SIX Group Trifork Group listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nominations for the category International Star:

Aiforia Technology listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Grupo Econer listed on BME, SIX Group

listed on BME, SIX Group Nacon listed on Euronext France

Nominations for the category Star of Innovation:

Checkin.com listed on Nasdaq Stockholm

listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Dronamics Capital AD listed on Bulgarian Stock Exchange

listed on Bulgarian Stock Exchange Fixed.Zone listed on Prague Stock Exchange

listed on Prague Stock Exchange MioGroup listed on BME, SIX Group

listed on BME, SIX Group Seco listed on Borsa Italiana

listed on Borsa Italiana Spinnova listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Shoper listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange

Rainer Riess, Director General of FESE, commented:

“The Awards highlight the best small and mid-caps to have accessed financing opportunities via EU public markets, and provide clear examples of the benefits of listing. It is fantastic to witness these SMEs – the backbone of Europe’s economy – thrive after having listed on public exchanges. As FESE, we congratulate them wholeheartedly on their nominations.”

Florence Bindelle, Secretary General of EuropeanIssuers, added:

“This year was particularly interesting for the SME Awards Jury who recognized the excellence these companies bring to accomplish the EU’s goals of job creation, competitiveness and growth in a sustainability way. They showcase the diversity of European markets and promote stock listings, in particular targeting SMEs and growth companies. We at EuropeanIssuers wish those companies the best of success.”

Details on those companies that reach the shortlist will be publicised after the summer break, with the winners to be announced at the Awards ceremony in Prague in late November.