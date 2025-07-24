Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
FESE European Exchange Report 2024

Date 24/07/2025

The European Exchange Report (EER) is a unique source that consolidates trading and financial data from European exchanges, providing essential insights for a deeper understanding of Europe’s dynamic securities trading landscape.

 

The report includes a one-page summary combining headline 2024 data from FESE's monthly statistics with the audited annual accounts of each FESE member:

  • Trading data: comparable securities trading statistics

  • Financial data: detailed information on revenues, costs and net income

  • Company information: company details, services and employees
