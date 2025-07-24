FESE European Exchange Report 2024

Date 24/07/2025
The European Exchange Report (EER) is a unique source that consolidates trading and financial data from European exchanges, providing essential insights for a deeper understanding of Europe’s dynamic securities trading landscape.
The European Exchange Report is based on information gathered by the FESE Economics and Statistics Committee in cooperation with the finance and data team of each exchange.
The report includes a one-page summary combining headline 2024 data from FESE's monthly statistics with the audited annual accounts of each FESE member:
Trading data: comparable securities trading statistics
Financial data: detailed information on revenues, costs and net income
Company information: company details, services and employees