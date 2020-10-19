 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

FESE: European Capital Markets Fact Sheet - Q3 2020

Date 19/10/2020

Highlights

FESE_Q3_2020

Download it here

European capital markets in Q3 2020 stabilised after unprecedented monetary and fiscal policies but were dominated by an uncertain outlook as a result of the COVID-19 Crisis.
  • IPOs and new listings soared quarterly, breaking with their Q2 trend.
  • Equity market capitalisation and the number of listed companies experienced declines.
  • Equity trades had a yearly surge but a strong quarterly fall.
  • Options and futures trading suffered stark declines.
  • Securitised derivatives and ETFs turnover increased on an annualised basis but had a divergent trajectory as they decreased quarterly, owing to an exceptional Q2.
 

 