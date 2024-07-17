FESE De la Vega Prize 2024

▶ About Josseph De la Vega

Josseph De la Vega was born around 1650 into a family of Sephardi Jews. After several dramatic works and novels, in 1688 De la Vega published Confusión de Confusiones, a book of dialogues concerned with the operations of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. De la Vega gives three motives for writing the dialogues: simple pleasure; to increase understanding among those who were not in the financial business of what he regarded as “the most honest and most useful [business] of all that existed at the time”; and, on the other hand, to caution about the “tricks” engaged in by contemporary financial businesspeople.

FESE believes there still to be much value and relevance today in many of De la Vega's observations about the behaviour of investors in markets. This is why since 2000, FESE has chosen to award an eponymous Prize to young scholars delivering outstanding research in the same field. The winners from previous editions can be found here.