FESE 2022 Stats Report, Q4 Capital Markets Fact Sheet, And 2023 Trading Calendar And Hours

Capital markets had a challenging 2022.

Primary equity markets underperformed in comparison with the records of 2021, while equity trading remained stable.

Trading in bonds, ETFs, and many types of derivatives was higher than the previous year. In contrast, the figures on commodity derivatives and UCITS were not as positive.

The Fact Sheet provides a quarterly overview - in the form of graphs and charts - of securities trading at European exchanges, including aggregate statistics as well as quarterly and year-on-year comparisons for each asset class.

Equity trading continues to decline, albeit more modestly

Quarterly Headlines

Market capitalisation grew compared to the previous quarter. The number of new listings was also higher, while the total number of listed companies decreased.

IPOs remained stable but IPO investment flows fell. SME markets did not register significant changes this quarter. Overall primary market values were below those in Q4 2021.

Equity trading declines continue since Q2 but more mildly this quarter. Year-on-year values were also lower.

Derivatives trading recorded quarterly and yearly declines, especially on commodities and bonds derivatives, though trading in stock / Index options and futures and forex derivatives is up from Q3.

Bonds turnover also increased compared to the previous quarter and Q4 2021.

ETFs turnover continues to fall after the peak in Q1 2022. Bonds register a record high in number of trades

Aggregate futures and options figures hit an annual low

